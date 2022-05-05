Heritage Investment Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,376 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 0.5% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,066 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $644,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,955 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $166,275,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,903,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $79,079,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.84. The company had a trading volume of 10,382,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,557,427. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.96. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.52 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $141.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.73, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

