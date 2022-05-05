Heritage Investment Group Inc. Invests $470,000 in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.43.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $10.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $218.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,103,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,150. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.29 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $91.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

