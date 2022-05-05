Heritage Investment Group Inc. Invests $891,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,585,000 after buying an additional 2,279,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after buying an additional 1,130,032 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,771,000 after purchasing an additional 511,775 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,835,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,948,000 after purchasing an additional 304,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,070 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,061,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,730. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.15. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $133.51 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

