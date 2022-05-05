Heritage Investment Group Inc. Makes New Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in 3M by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,026,115,000 after purchasing an additional 171,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 364,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,977,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMM traded down $4.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.46. 3,302,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352,554. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. 3M has a 1-year low of $139.74 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.34. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

