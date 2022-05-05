Heritage Investment Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS stock traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.61. 12,700,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,456,253. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $111.01 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.04.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

