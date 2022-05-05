Heritage Investment Group Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 203,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 379,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 249,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 94,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,450,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,279,000 after purchasing an additional 47,950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLV traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,934,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,274,355. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.06. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

