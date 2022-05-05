Heritage Investment Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 428.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000.

Shares of DFIV traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.74. 728,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,770. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.38. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $35.63.

