Heritage Investment Group Inc. Takes $2.03 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,796,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,759,000 after purchasing an additional 608,371 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $419,209,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,267,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,674,000 after buying an additional 350,216 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,009,000 after buying an additional 1,443,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,326,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,574,000 after acquiring an additional 153,854 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAT stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.63. 278,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,470. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.29 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.64.

