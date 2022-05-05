Heritage Investment Group Inc. Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,313 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 628.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 311,393 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 268,672 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260,324 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,702,000 after buying an additional 31,666 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 309,554 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 802,697 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $70,003,000 after acquiring an additional 100,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.80. 7,191,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,686,459. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $70.23 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.52.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

