Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $105.74

Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $105.74 and last traded at $105.74, with a volume of 800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.86.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heska in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Heska from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heska has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.04. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,026.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 6.15.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $68.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. Heska’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Heska by 1,944.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Heska in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Heska in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heska in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Heska in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heska Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

