Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products. Its brand portfolio includes branded, injectables and generic. Branded segment offers dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system, oncology and respiratory. Injectables segment offers dosage for CNS, controlled substances, anti-infective, cardiovascular and oncology in form of liquid, semi-liquid and powdered form. Generics segment offers dosage for therapeutic including analgesic, anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular, CNS, respiratory and hormonal. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,000 ($37.48) to GBX 2,900 ($36.23) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,465.50.

Shares of HKMPF opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average of $28.46. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $37.70.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

