Hillman Solutions Corp to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. William Blair also issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

HLMN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.69.

Hillman Solutions stock opened at $11.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Hillman Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $363.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Randall J. Fagundo bought 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $99,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 12,347,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $123,477,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,589,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,898,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 161,186 shares of company stock worth $1,694,802 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLMN. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 3.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $30,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 401,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

