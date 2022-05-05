Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Shares of HGV opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $36.95 and a 1 year high of $56.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.22 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 295.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 891,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

