Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide updated its Q2 guidance to $0.98 to $1.03 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.77 to $4.02 EPS.

Shares of HLT stock traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $150.59. 101,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,366. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $114.70 and a one year high of $167.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.45 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Raymond E. Mabus purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.70 per share, with a total value of $101,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $473,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,883,800. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.64.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

