HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Short Interest Down 21.4% in April

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

HMN Financial stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.28. 238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410. HMN Financial has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. HMN Financial’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HMN Financial during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HMN Financial during the third quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 75.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 22,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

