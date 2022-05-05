Hochschild Mining’s (HOC) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 165 ($2.06) price objective on the stock.

HOC has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.00) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.50) to GBX 210 ($2.62) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.50) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 182.83 ($2.28).

Shares of LON HOC opened at GBX 115.50 ($1.44) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 128.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 128.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £593.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of GBX 68.25 ($0.85) and a one year high of GBX 205 ($2.56).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This is a boost from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.39%.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru.

