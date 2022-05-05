Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 66,810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 842,469 shares.The stock last traded at $21.78 and had previously closed at $21.88.

HOMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NASDAQ:HOMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $161.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.41 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 40.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at $35,403,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at $12,459,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,347,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,814,000 after acquiring an additional 385,703 shares in the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 17.7% during the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 2,456,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,800,000 after acquiring an additional 368,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 88.1% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 699,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,458,000 after acquiring an additional 327,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

