Home Capital Group Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th.

HCG stock opened at C$29.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 6.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.86. Home Capital Group has a 52 week low of C$28.60 and a 52 week high of C$46.92.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$134.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$137.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group will post 6.1300006 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Capital Group news, Director Alan Roy Hibben purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$37.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at C$630,840.

HCG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.00 price target on shares of Home Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.86.

Home Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.