Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target Cut to C$47.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HMCBF. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.71.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Shares of Home Capital Group stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.50. 3,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.89. Home Capital Group has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $36.17.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.