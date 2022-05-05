Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) PT Lowered to C$44.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 57.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.43.

HCG stock traded down C$1.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$28.00. 254,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,838. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86. Home Capital Group has a twelve month low of C$27.85 and a twelve month high of C$46.92.

Home Capital Group ( TSE:HCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$134.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$137.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Capital Group will post 6.1300006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan Roy Hibben acquired 2,000 shares of Home Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$37.55 per share, with a total value of C$75,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$630,840.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

