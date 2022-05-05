Honeywell International Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Honeywell International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.14.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $205.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.96. The stock has a market cap of $141.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

