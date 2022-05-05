Horan Securities Inc. Buys New Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,346,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,591,000 after buying an additional 126,823 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,437,000 after buying an additional 4,294,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,730,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,284,000 after buying an additional 58,606 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,695,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,234,000 after acquiring an additional 44,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,649,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,660,000 after buying an additional 23,707 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $117,740.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,515 shares of company stock valued at $734,010. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ES stock opened at $88.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.56 and a 200-day moving average of $86.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ES. BMO Capital Markets cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.75.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

