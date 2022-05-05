Horan Securities Inc. Invests $26,000 in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $1,440,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

AZN stock opened at $66.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.73. The stock has a market cap of $206.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.59, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.97 and a twelve month high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 26.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently -603.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($143.66) to £120 ($149.91) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from £102 ($127.42) to £111 ($138.66) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AstraZeneca from £100 ($124.92) to £120 ($149.91) in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($131.17) to £115 ($143.66) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7,223.13.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

