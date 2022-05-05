Horan Securities Inc. Invests $40,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,681.8% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $145.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.15. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $133.51 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

