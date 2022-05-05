Horan Securities Inc. Purchases New Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,566,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 3.9% of Horan Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,691,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,612 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 533.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,632,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,124 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.47.

PG traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.46. 298,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,312,179. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $131.94 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.40. The firm has a market cap of $377.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,515 shares of company stock worth $20,862,606. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

