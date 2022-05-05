Horan Securities Inc. Purchases New Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,826,220,000 after buying an additional 5,687,456 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 215.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,549,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945,104 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,581,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,713 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,911,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,362,000 after buying an additional 2,608,267 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,157,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,134,318,000 after buying an additional 2,103,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.60.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $8.18 on Wednesday, reaching $246.29. 73,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173,495. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.34. The company has a market cap of $88.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.15 and a 12 month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

