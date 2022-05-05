Horan Securities Inc. Purchases New Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 680 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.24.
NYSE V traded up $5.74 on Wednesday, hitting $214.30. The stock had a trading volume of 346,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,269,843. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $410.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
