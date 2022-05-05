Horan Securities Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $6.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.76. 114,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,014,596. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $203.71 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.30 and its 200-day moving average is $229.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

