Horan Securities Inc. Takes $48,000 Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,722,000 after acquiring an additional 483,373 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,139 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,757 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,270,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,961,000 after acquiring an additional 32,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $169,489,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.69.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $110.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.92. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.72 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 112.26 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $11,062,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,946 shares of company stock valued at $24,968,874. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Roku (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.