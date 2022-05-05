Horan Securities Inc. Takes Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $76.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $162.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.49.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 76.60%.
A number of analysts have commented on BMY shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile (Get Rating)
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
