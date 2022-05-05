Horan Securities Inc. Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8,656.1% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,052,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,045,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,259 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,906,000 after acquiring an additional 610,869 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,505,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,576,000 after acquiring an additional 214,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,607,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,778,000 after purchasing an additional 204,287 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $99.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.00 and its 200-day moving average is $102.83. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.51 and a 1-year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

