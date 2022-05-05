Horan Securities Inc. Takes Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $81.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.68. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $76.95 and a 12-month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

