Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.06% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TWNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens upped their price objective on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.
TWNK opened at $22.57 on Thursday. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $24.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.61.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hostess Brands by 74.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Hostess Brands by 51.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at about $206,000.
About Hostess Brands (Get Rating)
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.