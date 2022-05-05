Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TWNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens upped their price objective on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

TWNK opened at $22.57 on Thursday. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $24.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.61.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hostess Brands by 74.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Hostess Brands by 51.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at about $206,000.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

