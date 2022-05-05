Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Andrew Livingston Sells 119,304 Shares

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) insider Andrew Livingston sold 119,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($8.91), for a total transaction of £850,637.52 ($1,062,632.75).

Andrew Livingston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Andrew Livingston purchased 3,030 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 820 ($10.24) per share, with a total value of £24,846 ($31,038.10).

Howden Joinery Group stock traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 697.61 ($8.71). The stock had a trading volume of 3,015,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,853. The company has a market cap of £4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 777.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 835.60. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 684.40 ($8.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 985.80 ($12.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 15.20 ($0.19) dividend. This is a boost from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.25%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HWDN shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,065 ($13.30) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,095 ($13.68) to GBX 941 ($11.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 941 ($11.76) to GBX 940 ($11.74) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.49) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 955.86 ($11.94).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

