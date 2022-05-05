HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Price Target Increased to GBX 540 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 510 ($6.37) to GBX 540 ($6.75) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HSBC. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.25) to GBX 590 ($7.37) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 725 ($9.06) to GBX 735 ($9.18) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 470 ($5.87) to GBX 560 ($7.00) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $495.00.

Shares of HSBC opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.36. HSBC has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 23.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that HSBC will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC by 482.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC by 352.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of HSBC by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

