HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $366.71

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $366.71 and last traded at $367.01, with a volume of 10091 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $390.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBS. TheStreet downgraded HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.75.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $582.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.86 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $393,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,842,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,594 shares of company stock worth $5,011,758. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,137,743,000 after buying an additional 985,452 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $261,886,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $203,440,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,956,000 after purchasing an additional 223,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 378.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,495,000 after purchasing an additional 120,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

