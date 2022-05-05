Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) Short Interest Update

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hywin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of Hywin stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,171. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.03. Hywin has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $8.25.

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It distributes private market investment products comprising asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, and equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing products, cash management products, and funds managed by its subsidiaries.

