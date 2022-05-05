I/O Coin (IOC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17.00

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 8% against the dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market cap of $441,809.29 and approximately $17.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.26 or 0.00236636 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009787 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004263 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000626 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00015402 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.10 or 0.00540719 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000982 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,558,612 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

