IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Cut to “Hold” at National Bankshares

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) was downgraded by National Bankshares to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$3.25 target price on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IMG. Credit Suisse Group cut IAMGOLD to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IAMGOLD to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James cut shares of IAMGOLD to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.20.

Shares of IMG traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$2.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,790,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,239. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$2.52 and a 12-month high of C$4.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89.

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$371.42 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total transaction of C$82,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$144,041.41. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Bradburn sold 74,794 shares of IAMGOLD stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total transaction of C$321,614.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$72,240.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

