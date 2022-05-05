Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $678,557.80

Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 5th. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $678,557.80 and $2,274.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,188.90 or 0.05535833 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.48 or 0.00216179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00040446 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.73 or 0.00436839 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,316.37 or 1.82891892 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.