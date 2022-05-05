ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ICF International had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. ICF International’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. ICF International updated its FY22 guidance to $5.15-$5.45 EPS.

ICF International stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.37. 144,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,341. ICF International has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.01%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in ICF International by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 24,801 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ICF International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in ICF International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ICF International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICF International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

