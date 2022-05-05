IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.85-$5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.99.

IDA traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.22. 276,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,573. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.83. IDACORP has a fifty-two week low of $95.26 and a fifty-two week high of $118.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.58.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

IDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of IDACORP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in IDACORP by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,260 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in IDACORP by 622.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 140,710 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 121,243 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in IDACORP by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,576 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 37,040 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in IDACORP by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in IDACORP by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

