IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $14.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $396.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $559.63. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $381.11 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. Atlantic Securities began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.67.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

