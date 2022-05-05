Ilika (LON:IKA) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Ilika (LON:IKA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 260 ($3.25) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.06) price objective on shares of Ilika in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Ilika stock opened at GBX 110.90 ($1.39) on Wednesday. Ilika has a 52-week low of GBX 105 ($1.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 230 ($2.87). The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £173.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 116.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 134.69.

In other news, insider Stephen John Boydell sold 112,018 shares of Ilika stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.34), for a total transaction of £119,859.26 ($149,730.49). Also, insider Graeme Purdy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.77), for a total value of £21,300 ($26,608.37). Insiders have sold 388,222 shares of company stock worth $42,864,366 over the last three months.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities, consumer electronics, and medical sectors.

