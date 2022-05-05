Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 25.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 83.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,937,000 after buying an additional 78,798 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 56,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,576,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $209.96. 28,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,334. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.25 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.92.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

