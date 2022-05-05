Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works updated its FY22 guidance to $9.00-9.40 EPS.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $208.67. 60,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,334. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.12. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $195.25 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.92.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 7,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

