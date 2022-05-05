Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) will announce $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. Illumina posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year sales of $5.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on ILMN. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $430.10.

In other Illumina news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total value of $110,447.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,065.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,471 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock traded down $14.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $293.47. 9,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,873. Illumina has a 52-week low of $291.34 and a 52-week high of $526.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $333.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.93, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

