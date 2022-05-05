ImageCoin Trading Up 11.4% This Week (IMG)

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $53,714.43 and approximately $4,695.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,513,449 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

