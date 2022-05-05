Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$80.00 at National Bankshares

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$65.00 price objective on Imperial Oil and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$61.32.

Shares of TSE:IMO traded down C$0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$67.25. 864,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,152. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$30.64 and a 1 year high of C$69.55. The company has a market cap of C$45.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$60.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$51.80.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.35 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.99 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 7.7100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

