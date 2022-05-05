Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$80.00 at National Bankshares

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.96% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$65.00 price objective on Imperial Oil and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$61.32.
Shares of TSE:IMO traded down C$0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$67.25. 864,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,152. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$30.64 and a 1 year high of C$69.55. The company has a market cap of C$45.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$60.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$51.80.
Imperial Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
