IMV (TSE:IMV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.38

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 28974 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.41.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IMV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.10.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.24, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market cap of C$117.58 million and a PE ratio of -2.21.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

